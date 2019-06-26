What happened to one of Leeds' oldest relics that lay hidden for more than 500 years?

The story of how one of Leeds’ oldest and greatest treasures was lost for 500 years will be revealed as part of a festival celebrating the architectural and archaeological importance of Yorkshire’s church buildings.

A 1,000-year-old Anglo Scandinavian cross, that stands in Leeds Minster, is one of the earliest objects from the city’s past but parts of it were only discovered in the walls of the medieval tower when the former building was demolished in 1838.

The Leeds Cross.

The Leeds Cross would have marked the grave of someone important who lived and worshipped in the area and was from a time when Vikings had settled in this part of England.

Carved crosses were a new fashion which had been introduced by the Saxons and continued by the descendants of the Vikings, although the style of decoration changed over time.

Professor Joyce Hill, an international authority on the transmission of Christian culture in early medieval Europe, will give an illustrated talk tomorrow at 6pm, showing how the Cross reflects this Anglo-Scandinavian world and sets its production in the larger historical landscape.

The talk is part of the summer-long Church Explorers festival celebrating the importance of the region's church buildings and has been organised by York Archaeological Trust, in partnership with Leeds Minster and the Borthwick Institute for Archives.

The Leeds Cross at Leeds Minster.

Prior to the talk, Prof Hill said of the relic: “It captures a moment in our history when Leeds lay at the heart of that part of England where the Vikings had by then settled and become an accepted part of local society.”

She will also tell how knowledge of the Cross was lost for 500 years and how it was then reassembled from the surviving fragments to become the monument that stands proudly in Leeds Minster today.

According to Leeds Minster it is thought that initially it was not recognised for what it is, but these fragments, together with others from at least another six crosses, were rescued by the architect, Robert Chantrell.

Most of one cross was there and he had new stones carved where pieces were missing and rebuilt the cross in his garden in Headingley. When he retired and left Leeds, the cross went with him, and only returned to the church some years later.

Exploring Churches

The Church Explorers festival is now in its seventh year and takes place in churches across Yorkshire until September. This year’s theme of ‘Lost and Found’ also focusses on breakage (accidental and deliberate), conservation (successful and unsuccessful) and concealment and revelation.

Other events also coming up include Living History at Selby Abbey on July 31 and a Hands-On Heritage Day at St Helen's Church in Escrick on August 10,

Dr Chris Tuckley, head of interpretation at York Archaeological Trust added: "Yorkshire is blessed to have many beautiful old churches but the problem is that we’re so used to seeing them they become part of the scenery around us and we forget they’re there. The idea behind Church Explorers is to entice people to visit our churches and find what they might never have realised they’ve lost."