These images are from the Yorkshire Post archive and depict scenes of Leeds life during the 20th century - they show just how much the city has changed in the last 100 years.

1. Then... Leeds, 27th April 1955, looking up Briggate from Boar lane Junction. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. ...and now The same junction on Boar Lane today jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Then... Leeds, 22nd October 1968, Autumn Grove, one of the streets included in Leeds Corporation's modernisation plan for a "twilight" area of the city. Children play and a child sits in a pram. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. ...and now Gone are the washing lines strung between houses. Now parked cars and wheeled bins line the road. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

