Sometimes you actually can believe everything you hear, and that's certainly the case with this collection of interesting and bizarre tales about the city that turned out to be true.

1. Headingley was home to a 1,000 year old oak tree An ancient oak tree used to stand proudly to the north of St Michael's Church until 1941, where it apparently stayed for 1,000 years. It was known locally as the 'Shire Oak'

2. Leeds and its outskirts once played host to Jimi Hendrix A converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton hosted Jimi Hendrix in 1967. While the poorly attended gig at the International Club won't go down in history as his finest, the following show in Ilkley certainly went down a storm.

3. Leeds is hiding an abandoned subway The city does have a hidden subway system. Built in 1903, a network of subway tunnels were constructed under York Street.The tunnels were designed to house sewers, water mains, gas pipes, telephone and electricity cables.

4. The Warehouse nightclub was founded by a US spy First opened in 1979, The Warehouse has played host to a wealth of stars and club nights. The man responsible was former US spy, Mike Wiand, who traded in an exciting James Bond style life to set up this city institution.

