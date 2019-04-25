Remembering the time cars drove down Briggate

Stand there today and it's a pedestrian retail paradise but if you could wind the clock back to the 1960s, Briggate was a busy main road.

The Buchanan Report of 1963 proposed a two-tier system for Leeds, with cars below and people above - the raised walkway around the Bank of England building on King Street. There were even plans for a motorway-width road running past Leeds Town Hall. Happily, we managed to avoid all that but the following pictures show how the journey through out city - by car and on foot - has changed over the years.

Leeds, April 30, 1973. A policeman stands at the Lands Lane entrance to Leeds city centre precinct following a ban traffic.

The raised pedestrian platform can still be seen today on King Street

Leeds, April 27, 1973: Motorists coming from Burley Road use the new traffic diversion that joins The Headrow at Westage roundabout. In the background is Telephone House, and Westgate baths are on the extreme left.

Leeds, Headrow, February 24, 1975, 9am: new traffic system unveiled