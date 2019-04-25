Remembering the time cars drove down Briggate

Stand there today and it's a pedestrian retail paradise but if you could wind the clock back to the 1960s, Briggate was a busy main road.
The Buchanan Report of 1963 proposed a two-tier system for Leeds, with cars below and people above - the raised walkway around the Bank of England building on King Street. There were even plans for a motorway-width road running past Leeds Town Hall. Happily, we managed to avoid all that but the following pictures show how the journey through out city - by car and on foot - has changed over the years.