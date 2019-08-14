Remarkable story of Leeds war hero Arthur Aaron inspires city museum tribute

He was the courageous Leeds airman whose extraordinary bravery under fire saw him awarded the nation’s highest military honour.

And this week a striking new artistic tribute has seen war hero Arthur Aaron immortalised at Leeds City Museum.

Victoria Cross recipient war hero Arthur Aaron waiting to fly (far right).

For the first time ever, a new maquette of the Victoria Cross recipient has gone on show to the public at the museum as part of a display which looks back at his life, legacy and

accomplishments.

The maquette was originally made as part of a local campaign to create a lasting legacy for Flight Sergeant Aaron, led by brothers Stewart and Michael Manning, whose father Cyril attended Roundhay School alongside him as a young boy before the Second World War.

The display also includes Flt Sgt Aaron’s VC, other medals and a collection of objects highlighting the efforts of those who struggled, fought and died in the Second World War.

Born and educated in Leeds, Arthur enlisted in the RAF in 1941 before being promoted to Flight Sergeant in 1943, flying on more than 20 bombing missions over Europe alongside his

crew.

Exhibitions curator Ruth Martin with Flight Sergeant Arthur Aaron's war medals. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Read more: A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city

Skill, determination and courage in the face of the enemy

On August 13, 1943 he was captain of a short Stirling heavy bomber that came under heavy fire whilst on a sortie to Turin, killing the plane’s navigator and a number of other crewmen

whilst Flt Sgt Aaron himself lost the use of his right arm and part of his face.

Determined to save his remaining crew despite his horrific injuries, severe injuries, Flt Sgt Aaron directed the stricken plane towards North Africa, returning to the cockpit to rally his fellow

airmen and help them through a hazardous landing at Bône airfield, Algeria.

Exhibitions curator Ruth Martin views the maquette for the memorial statue of Arthur Louis Aaron, VC, sculpted by Graeme Ibbeson in 2001. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Nine hours after the landing, Flt Sgt Aaron collapsed and died of exhaustion. He was buried with full military honours at Bône Military Cemetery.

Awarded the VC posthumously, Sir Arthur Harris, commander-in-chief of RAF Bomber Command, wrote a letter to his parents which said: “In my opinion, never, even in the

annals of the RAF, has the VC been awarded for skill, determination and courage in the face of the enemy of a higher order than that displayed by your son on his last flight.”

Flt Sgt Aaron was the only Leeds servicemen to be awarded the VC in the Second World War.

Read more: Former midwife's inspiring journey from Caribbean to Leeds to feature in new museum exhibition

A letter to Father Christmas from Arthur Aaron, aged five. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A shining example of immeasurable bravery

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “Arthur Aaron’s remarkable story has stood through the decades as a shining example of the immeasurable bravery displayed

the many Leeds servicemen who gave their lives in service of their country.



“It is fitting that his courage and accomplishments are celebrated in a display which recognises his important place in the history or our city and expresses our continued

gratitude for all that he and others did for us.”

The Arthur Aaron display can be seen for free in the museum’s Leeds Story gallery.

Support for St Gemma's Hospice

Michael and Stewart Manning have created a fund at St Gemma’s Hospice Leeds to help finance the hospice’s The Family Support Team.

On November 11, a commemorative brick for Flt Sgt Aaron will be unveiled in the St Gemma’s Wall of Light, an area of tranquillity and peace, where patients, visitors, and family

members can sit in quiet contemplation.

Arthur Aarron with picture at No1 British Flying Training School (top left).

Read more: Face to face with ancient history in new exhibition at Leeds City Museum

A letter from Air Chief Marshall Sir Arthur Harris to Arthur Aaron's parents in 1943. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe