Pioneer of Leeds dance honoured at Black British Business Awards

Sharon Watson, at the Black British Business Awards 2019, named Arts and Media Leader of the Year. Photo by Steve Dunlop.

Sharon Watson, the artistic director of Phoenix Dance Theatre, was named Arts and Media Leader of the Year, at the awards ceremony at St Paul’s Leonardo Royal Hotel, in London.

The Black British Business Awards 2019 (BBBAwards) recognise the rising stars and senior leaders who represent the front runners of the UK’s vibrant business sector.

Sharon said: “Being a winner is an emotional, but privileged moment. It is something that I have aspired to and I think it is essential in the arts sector to be able to talk about the things that are important, the things that are creative and the things we need to get done”.

Winners of the Black British Business Awards 2019. Photo by Steve Dunlop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2009, Sharon has choreographed Fast Lane, Melt, Never 2 Still, Repetition of Change, TearFall and Windrush: Movement of the People.

Sharon says she is committed to supporting the voices of the underrepresented within the arts and culture sector and bringing contemporary dance to new audiences.

For the sixth year in a row, the BBBAwards’s have provided a spotlight on the breadth of impact black professionals have provided to our economy.

Sharon Watson

Melanie Eusebe, chair and co-founder of the Black British Business Awards, said: “I am enormously proud of the winning talent in this year’s BBBAwards and to be able to showcase such a versatile range of business excellence. Huge congratulations to Gisela Abbam, our Businessperson of the Year who’s been a key player in implementing science at the heart of society and culture.