Pioneer of Leeds dance honoured at Black British Business Awards
A LEEDS woman has been honoured with a ground-breaking national award, celebrating members of the black British business community, whose drive and success in their industry makes them standout and shine.
Sharon Watson, the artistic director of Phoenix Dance Theatre, was named Arts and Media Leader of the Year, at the awards ceremony at St Paul’s Leonardo Royal Hotel, in London.
The Black British Business Awards 2019 (BBBAwards) recognise the rising stars and senior leaders who represent the front runners of the UK’s vibrant business sector.
Sharon said: “Being a winner is an emotional, but privileged moment. It is something that I have aspired to and I think it is essential in the arts sector to be able to talk about the things that are important, the things that are creative and the things we need to get done”.
Since 2009, Sharon has choreographed Fast Lane, Melt, Never 2 Still, Repetition of Change, TearFall and Windrush: Movement of the People.
Sharon says she is committed to supporting the voices of the underrepresented within the arts and culture sector and bringing contemporary dance to new audiences.
For the sixth year in a row, the BBBAwards’s have provided a spotlight on the breadth of impact black professionals have provided to our economy.
Melanie Eusebe, chair and co-founder of the Black British Business Awards, said: “I am enormously proud of the winning talent in this year’s BBBAwards and to be able to showcase such a versatile range of business excellence. Huge congratulations to Gisela Abbam, our Businessperson of the Year who’s been a key player in implementing science at the heart of society and culture.
Gisela Abbam, chair of the British Science Association, added: “I am humbled and honoured to be the Person of The BBBAwards ceremony distinguished outstanding black business professionals and entrepreneurs from the top of their game into six diverse industry categories, which are divided into rising stars and leadership awards.”