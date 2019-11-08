Which of these at risk historic Leeds buildings are you aware of?

Nine historic Leeds landmarks 'at risk of falling into neglect and decay'

The photos provide a snapshot of listed Leeds buildings judged as being 'at risk' in the city..

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:51 pm

Leeds City Council's at risk buildings register currently lists 113 grade I and II listed buildings in the city that are in danger of falling into 'neglect and decay'. Some of the buildings featured in this gallery may surprise you. READ MORE: Seven lost wonders of Leeds you may not know about | Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex |

1. Ledston Hall

This Grade I listed building was the home of Lady Elizabeth Hastings, daughter of the 7th Earl of Huntingdon, known as "Lady Betty"

2. Calverley Old Hall

A medieval manor house with Grade I listed building status located in the village of Calverley in west Leeds.

3. Stank Hall

Built in the late 15th century for the Beeston family. It has been listed as Grade II since October 1951.

4. Queen Victoria statue

Unveiled in November 1905 and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937. The memorial was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976.

