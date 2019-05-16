Netflix are filming a new period drama written by Julian Fellowes in Saltaire

Actors from Game of Thrones and Line of Duty are among the cast of a new Netflix drama about the origins of football that's being filmed in Yorkshire.

Scenes from The English Game - written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes - are being shot in the UNESCO World Heritage Site and model village of Saltaire, near Bradford, this week.

The English Game - which will be shown on Netflix in 2020 - tells the story of the creation of the Football League and how the game crossed class divides to capture the imagination of the English public. The six-part series is set in the late 1800s, when the debate about whether to allow professionalism in football was dividing the country.

Saltaire has been chosen as a location because several northern mill owners were instrumental in the founding of the Football League. Although filming is not taking place inside Salts Mill itself, the exterior of the mill will appear as a backdrop.

Kingsman’s Edward Holcroft, Line of Duty’s Craig Parkinson and Charlotte Hope, who played Ramsay Bolton’s lover Myranda in Game of Thrones, are among the cast. Happy Valley's Tim Fywell is one of the directors.

Saltaire has become a popular filming locations in recent years - it's appeared in Peaky Blinders, Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders and An Inspector Calls. The cast of BBC's Gunpowder - including Game of Thrones star Kit Harington - stayed in the village during filming in 2017.