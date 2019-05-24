Leeds Centre for Victorian Studies hosts science and spiritualism conference

Science and Spiritualism from 1750 to 1930 will be revealed during a two-day conference hosted by Leeds Centre for Victorian Studies.

LCVS will host the event at Leeds Trinity University on Thursday and Friday May 30 and 31.

This two-day interdisciplinary conference will explore the history of the intersection of science and spiritualism during the nineteenth century, and is the first conference to look at this type of historical relationship.

The conference will also feature a performance from Nik Taylor and Andy Cooper, who will perform a re-enactment of a Victorian Séance.

Professor Jane de Gay, MA Victorian Studies programme leader, said: “At the LCVS, we are always looking for ways to give our students a taste of academic life, by giving them opportunities to get involved in our conferences, seminars and colloquia. For undergraduates doing front-of-house duties, MA students writing blogs, and PhD students chairing sessions, Science and Spiritualism is sure to be an unforgettable experience.”

The conference will run from 9am to 7.15pm on Thursday May 30, ending with a wine reception and the keynote from Christine Ferguson; and from 9am to 6.30pm on Friday May 31, ending with the Keynote by Roger Luckhurst.

This is the first major conference hosted by LCVS since the 26th Annual Conference on Virginia Woolf and Heritage at Leeds Trinity University in June 2016, which saw more than 220 scholars attend.