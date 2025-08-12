Halcyon photos take you back to in Harehills in the 1980s

1. Harehills in the 1980s
A parade of shops in Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Roseville Road. The three storey brick built premises begin with Arthur Cooper, Wine Merchant and Off Licence, at Number 142 and move right in a descending sequence of even numbers. W.D Perkins, Bakers is at Number 126. Pictured in April 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1980s
Shops on Roundhay Road in October 1986. On the left is Great Clowes Ltd, then Taheris, Newsagents at number 85 Roundhay Road, and finally on the right, Gill Manufacturing Company, shirt manufacturers and wholesalers at number 87. This row of shops is situated between the junctions with Spencer Place, left, and Gathorne Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1980s
The corner of Roundhay Road and Harehills Lane in October 1983. Shops in focus are Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, Project, selling records, cassettes and videos, and Turnbulls Storage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1980s
A view taken from the grounds of Harehills Labour Club on Florence Street looking towards the factory of Grantwear Ltd., wholesale clothing manufacturer, which faces onto Cowper Road. Pictured in October 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Harehills in the 1980s
A photo taken in front of the new office of the North British Housing Association on Roundhay Road, located opposite the Clock cinema in October 1986. The North British Housing team are pictured in the foreground. From left to right they are Michelle Askham (finance officer), Duncan Taylor (housing assistant), Christina O'Brien (receptionist), Kevin Prior (assistant development manager) Julie Stockwell (admin secretary) and Karen Martin (lettings officer). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Harehills in the 1980s
The corner of Back Hill Top Mount and Harehills Lane. It features the back of shops on Roundhay Road, including Leeds and Holbeck Building Society and Turnbulls Storage, for which a vehicle with the same name can be seen. Pictured in October 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net