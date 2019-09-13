Follow this interesting arts trail to discover Otley in a new way

Find out all about Otley on a signed art walk that takes in the history, character and landmarks of the town.

A new arts trail has been launched, showing the way to some of the market town’s most significant sculptures, statues and plaques.

The walk takes in eight locations around the historic town centre, and features highlights such as the statue of renowned cabinetmaker Thomas Chippendale who was born in Otley in June 1718, and floor plaques outside the Otley Courthouse – the former magistrates court that is now a thriving arts centre and once starred as the police station in ITV drama Heartbeat.

Funded by Otley BID and produced with help from local gallery Art Works, the trail has plaques at each location with information about the work on show.

A downloadable map of the town showing the location of each artwork is available on the Visit Otley website at https://www.visitotley.co.uk/otley-walking-trails/

Katie Burnett of Otley BID said: “Otley has long been a place to visit for art lovers thanks to our fabulous galleries and unique pieces of street art.

“We decided to produce a simple trail to offers visitors a quick way of navigating eight of the main works on a short, simple walk.

“Some of the pieces are subtly hidden and others more prominent.”