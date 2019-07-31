Epic war drama World on Fire to air in America after filming in Leeds

An epic Second World War drama partly filmed in Leeds is to air in America.

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) channel Masterpiece is due to broadcast World on Fire, which shot at Braime Pressings, an industrial site in Hunslet.

Helen Hunt and Sheffield-born Sean Bean are among the stars of the show, which will premiere on the BBC later this year.

Although commissioned by the BBC, it is ITV Studios Global Entertainment (ITVS GE) that announced the sale of the drama, from Mammoth Screen, which is part of ITV Studios.

Masterpiece executive producer Rebecca Eaton said: “World on Fire tells the deeply moving stories behind some of World War II’s major historical events.

"We’re honoured to be teaming with Mammoth Screen on this remarkable new series, which offers a perspective of the war that has not been seen before.”

Ruth Berry, managing director of ITV Studios Global Entertainment said: “World on Fire, is simply one of the most important pieces of television ever to be made.

"It is our privilege to share this multi-faceted story of World War Two globally and take a step to ensure that the stories around such a pivotal moment in history are not lost for younger generations.”

World on Fire is a "multi-stranded drama" telling the story of the Second World War through the lives of ordinary people from all sides of the global conflict.

Set amid the creeping horror of the outbreak of war during its first year, the show follows an ensemble cast of characters as they "traverse the ever-shifting lines between loyalty and brutality, and courage and fear, experience love and loss, and forge hopes and dreams," according to ITV.

It features a stellar international line-up including Helen Hunt, Sean Bean and Lesley Manville alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Zofia Wichłacz, Brian J Smith and Julia Brown.

It will premiere on BBC One later this year.