Beanie Babies, Harry Potter, Lego: collectible things you might have in your attic

Self storage company, Space Station, has estimated how much some popular items could be worth if sold.

Beanie Babies – up to £350,000

They were all the rage back in the ‘90s, but you may still have a few packed away in your loft.

Have you ever wondered if any of the dusty items stored away in your loft might actually be worth something? Well, there are some surprisingly valuable things which you may have packed away in cardboard boxes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beanie Babies, including Peanut the Elephant and Peace Garcia, can go for four figure sums online. A 1997 bear commemorating Princess Diana once sold for £350,000.

Harry Potter books – up to £40,000

If you happen to have a complete set of the Harry Potter books, then make sure you hold onto them just in case.

According to a list of criteria from Abe Books, original versions can sell from as little as £200 to over £40,000.

Beanie Babies, including Peanut the Elephant and Peace Garcia, can go for four figure sums online. A 1997 bear commemorating Princess Diana once sold for £350,000.

Old money – up to £300

If you tend to collect old coins, or put spare change into a jar, then it’s worth examining them for rare coins. Twenty pence pieces with no date on them, and two pence coins from 1983 with the words ‘New Pence’ on them, can sell for hundreds of pounds.

Lego – up to £7,000

Lego is still one of the most popular children’s toys across the world, and there is a big demand for rare individual Lego blocks, and old Lego sets can also sell for a lot of money.

The 2007 edition of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon is selling on Amazon for over £7,000, which is 20 times its original value.

Tech – up to £500

Although it’s commonly thought that tech loses value as it gets older, there are many classic games consoles and music devices that hold their worth - and can even sell for a lot of money.

Record players, old games consoles such as the SNES or Nintendo 64 and old Apple products are worth looking for.

Where could I sell these items?

There are numerous places to sell your old items, including sites like eBay and Amazon. There are also specialist websites that buy specific items, such as books and coins.

If you are selling online, you need to do you research and compare various sites in order to ensure that you get the best price.

What you should I keep hold of?

You should look out for items that are predicted to increase in value in the future. For example, first edition versions of modern books are a good thing to keep an eye out for, with The Da Vinci Code and Game of Thrones expected to increase in value over the coming years.