Acrobatics, crazy dancing and donkeys - Armley Festival in pictures

Crowds flocked to Armley Festival this weekend for a day of fun community bonding.

Here are some of the YEP's best pictures taken by photographer James Hardisty.

Beautician Robyn Cuthertson, preparing nails for Zahra Carlton.

Mik Artistik entertaining the crowds.

Gareth Muir, from the Conservation Volunteers Hollybush, based in Kirkstall.

Stall holders Razia Hanif, Asif Ahmed, and Nadia Sattar, from Divine Gelato and My Party Stops.

PCSO Ali, chatting with Lacey Fryer, and Laura Keeling on the Leeds Cancer Centre Charity stand.

Jason Murphy, from Tilly's Fudge.

Festival entertainers Nina Bannister and Olva Widmark.

Luke Best, eight, and Joseph Best, 13.

Jason Crossley, holding his daughter Isabelle, two, and Kyle Carpenter, holding his son Stephen, four.