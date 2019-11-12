Is this the Dewsbury you remember?

25 unseen photos of Dewsbury shops, roads and pubs through the years

Today we turn back the clock to showcase the Dewsbury you may remember from back in the day.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:24 pm

These unseen photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and feature Dewsbury Market, local landmarks, street scenes and shops as well as pubs that you may have been a regular in. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: Wallace Arnold in 16 photos: How the holiday coach operator made travel dreams come true

1. December 1989

Kenneth Briggs was fast becoming one of Dewsbury's tourist attractions. Visitors stopped and stared when they saw him carrying on his greengrocery business with the aid of his horse-pulled green and gold painted cart.

2. July 1969

These are Dewsbury firefighters wearing asbestos heat reflecting suits on an endurance training session at Thornhill Lees.

3. March 1972

Dewsbury's Market Place and shops.

4. February 1991

Fire damaged buildings at Ravensthorpe Railway Station near Dewsbury.

Photo: Mel Hulme

