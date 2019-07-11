21 words and phrases you'll know if your granny is from Leeds

Has your granny every told you she's nithered? Or had a go at you for having a coat on indoors as you "won't feel benefit?"
Though regional accents can certainly still be heard throughout Yorkshire, there are a number of words and phrases falling out of fashion among the younger population. These are the 25 words and phrases you'll have probably heard your granny say if she comes from Leeds.
Jiggered
Meaning: Exhausted or broken
Example: Can't come out tonight mate, I'm proper jiggered
Can't bide it
Meaning: I can't stand it
Example: Oh that's awful news, I can't bide it
Kegs
Meaning: Trousers
Example: 'Ere, 'ave you seen my kegs about?
Ginnel
Meaning: Alleyway, passage
Example: I've just seen 'im go down that ginnel!
Capt
Meaning: Shocked, surprised
Example: You got me a present? I'm capt!
'Oil
Meaning: Hole
Example: Open your lug 'oils! (ear holes) I said he's gone down the coil 'oil (cole hole)
Spoggs
Meaning: Sweets
Example: If you're good I'll get you some spoggs
Side the pots
Meaning: Clear away / clear the table
Example: Don't get up yet! You've gotta side the pots
Gil
Meaning: A half pint
Example: Mate did you want a pint or a gil?
Laikin'
Meaning: Playing
Example: We've come round to see if Joe is laikin' out
Buffet
Meaning: Stool / footstool (pronounced like "tuffet")
Example: Get your feet off that buffet!
Bob into
Meaning: To go into
Example: Just gonna bob int' shop - do you want owt?
While
Meaning: Until
Example: I'll be working 7 while 10 tonight
Goosegogs
Meaning: Gooseberries
Example: Those goosegogs look absolutely delicious
Playin’ pop
Meaning: To tell off or get angry
Example: He's in the dog house, she's playin' pop with him
Maungy
Meaning: Moody
Example: Ignore her, she's being right maungy
Won’t feel benefit
Meaning: You won't feel the benefit of the temperature change
Example: Take your coat off or you won't feel benefit when we go outside
Nesh/nithered
Meaning: Someone who feels the cold / cold
Example: No wonder she's nithered - she's got practically nowt on!
Nobbling
Meaning: To trick someone
Example: It's Halloween, so we're out nobbling
Clarted
Meaning: Wearing too much makeup
Example: God look at her, she's absolutely clarted
Were ya born in a barn?
Meaning: Usually said if you fail to close the door on your way in, insinuating that you were born in the wild
Example: Oi close that door - were ya born in a barn?!