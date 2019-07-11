21 words and phrases you'll know if your granny is from Leeds

Have your say

Has your granny every told you she's nithered? Or had a go at you for having a coat on indoors as you "won't feel benefit?"

Though regional accents can certainly still be heard throughout Yorkshire, there are a number of words and phrases falling out of fashion among the younger population. These are the 25 words and phrases you'll have probably heard your granny say if she comes from Leeds.

Have you ever heard your granny say these phrases?

Jiggered

Meaning: Exhausted or broken

Example: Can't come out tonight mate, I'm proper jiggered

Can't bide it

This man is really nithered

Meaning: I can't stand it

Example: Oh that's awful news, I can't bide it

Kegs

Meaning: Trousers

Were ya born in a barn?!

Example: 'Ere, 'ave you seen my kegs about?

Ginnel

Meaning: Alleyway, passage

Example: I've just seen 'im go down that ginnel!

Capt

Meaning: Shocked, surprised

Example: You got me a present? I'm capt!

'Oil

Meaning: Hole

Example: Open your lug 'oils! (ear holes) I said he's gone down the coil 'oil (cole hole)

Spoggs

Meaning: Sweets

Example: If you're good I'll get you some spoggs

Side the pots

Meaning: Clear away / clear the table

Example: Don't get up yet! You've gotta side the pots

Gil

Meaning: A half pint

Example: Mate did you want a pint or a gil?

Laikin'

Meaning: Playing

Example: We've come round to see if Joe is laikin' out

Buffet

Meaning: Stool / footstool (pronounced like "tuffet")

Example: Get your feet off that buffet!

Bob into

Meaning: To go into

Example: Just gonna bob int' shop - do you want owt?

While

Meaning: Until

Example: I'll be working 7 while 10 tonight

Goosegogs​

Meaning: Gooseberries

Example: Those goosegogs look absolutely delicious

Playin’ pop

Meaning: To tell off or get angry

Example: He's in the dog house, she's playin' pop with him

Maungy

Meaning: Moody

Example: Ignore her, she's being right maungy

Won’t feel benefit

Meaning: You won't feel the benefit of the temperature change

Example: Take your coat off or you won't feel benefit when we go outside

Nesh/nithered

Meaning: Someone who feels the cold / cold

Example: No wonder she's nithered - she's got practically nowt on!

Nobbling

Meaning: To trick someone

Example: It's Halloween, so we're out nobbling

Clarted

Meaning: Wearing too much makeup

Example: God look at her, she's absolutely clarted

Were ya born in a barn?

Meaning: Usually said if you fail to close the door on your way in, insinuating that you were born in the wild

Example: Oi close that door - were ya born in a barn?!