21 unseen photos of Sheepscar through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life predominantly during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.