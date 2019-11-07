Do these photos of Sheepscar down the years evoke memories?

21 unseen photos of Sheepscar through the years

Is this the Sheepscar you remember?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:30 am

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life predominantly during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex

1. December 1982

Traffic tackle a new route at the bottom of Chapeltown Road in Sheepscar.

2. May 1976

A danger junction in the mid 1970s with drivers travelling from North Street along Meanwood Road not able to see traffic emerging from the Harrogate-Wetherby direction.

3. December 1975

New bus lanes in Sheepscar South Street.

4. July 1997

A Sheepscar institution - the Corner cafe.

Photo: Steve Riding

