Roundhay is in the spotlight this weekend as Ed Sheeran plays a huge open-air concert at Roundhay Park. We look back at life in the suburb as far back as the 1950s - these 16 photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive.

June 1953 Roundhay Park lido

April 1980 Memories of dancing days from years gone by were revived when hundreds of people took to the floor of the Astoria Ballroom, Roundhay, Leeds

August 1986 Woods Music Shop, Street Lane, Roundhay

June 1981 Clock Cinema in Roundhay. Filming of a children's television programme 'The Way we Used to Live'

