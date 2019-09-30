The urban legends of Leeds

15 of the most bizarre urban legends in Leeds

From underground bunkers to odd local characters, Leeds is full of legends and tall tales.

These are 15 of the strangest - and creepiest - urban legends that have circulated Leeds for the last few decades.

This one is actually true - The LC Miall Building, part of the University of Leeds, was designed with a cellular basement structure as it sits on a faultline in the earths crust.

1. The University of Leeds shaky foundations

This one is actually true - The LC Miall Building, part of the University of Leeds, was designed with a cellular basement structure as it sits on a faultline in the earths crust.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Rumour has it that the Temple Mill building was once used as a sheep grazing patch, with grass covering the roof and the sheeps eating keeping the humidity in the flax mill at the right temperature for making fabric.

2. Temple Mills farming past

Rumour has it that the Temple Mill building was once used as a sheep grazing patch, with grass covering the roof and the sheeps eating keeping the humidity in the flax mill at the right temperature for making fabric.
Stephen Craven (cc-by-sa/2.0)
other
Buy a Photo
Before he made it big, Jimi Hendrix reportedly played in a converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton in 1967 - though the gig was poorly attended.

3. Jimi Hendrixs Leeds visit

Before he made it big, Jimi Hendrix reportedly played in a converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton in 1967 - though the gig was poorly attended.
Evening Standard/Getty Images
0
Buy a Photo
William F Cody, better known as Buffalo Bill, visited Leeds in 1892 and again in 1903. Legend has it that when he visited the three legs pub he was set upon and beaten up by fellow drinkers.

4. Buffalo Bills Leeds pub run-in

William F Cody, better known as Buffalo Bill, visited Leeds in 1892 and again in 1903. Legend has it that when he visited the three legs pub he was set upon and beaten up by fellow drinkers.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4