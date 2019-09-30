15 of the most bizarre urban legends in Leeds From underground bunkers to odd local characters, Leeds is full of legends and tall tales. These are 15 of the strangest - and creepiest - urban legends that have circulated Leeds for the last few decades. 1. The University of Leeds shaky foundations This one is actually true - The LC Miall Building, part of the University of Leeds, was designed with a cellular basement structure as it sits on a faultline in the earths crust. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Temple Mills farming past Rumour has it that the Temple Mill building was once used as a sheep grazing patch, with grass covering the roof and the sheeps eating keeping the humidity in the flax mill at the right temperature for making fabric. Stephen Craven (cc-by-sa/2.0) other Buy a Photo 3. Jimi Hendrixs Leeds visit Before he made it big, Jimi Hendrix reportedly played in a converted synagogue in Chapel Allerton in 1967 - though the gig was poorly attended. Evening Standard/Getty Images 0 Buy a Photo 4. Buffalo Bills Leeds pub run-in William F Cody, better known as Buffalo Bill, visited Leeds in 1892 and again in 1903. Legend has it that when he visited the three legs pub he was set upon and beaten up by fellow drinkers. Hulton Archive/Getty Images 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4