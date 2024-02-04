Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 vanished Leeds attractions lost in time - including Roundhay Park fairground and Lakeside cafe

They are the lost city attractions which live long in the memory for generations of Leeds residents.

Each evoke a sense of belonging and feature memories from across the city ranging from shops, annual events as well as the more quirky and unusual. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive are sure to spark happy memories. Which would you like to see return? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebbook

Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998.

1. Roundhay Park fair

Do you remember the fairground in Roundhay Park near the Waterloo Lake side car park? It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in December 1998.

Middleton Park Cafe opened in 1920 and dated from the time Leeds City Council acquired the parkland from the Maude family. The cafe was housed in an old row of six cottages known locally as Top of the Wood. It still retained its original range and fireplace when it finally closed in November 1997 despite a 500-strong petition to save it.

2. Lakeside Cafe, Middleton Park

Middleton Park Cafe opened in 1920 and dated from the time Leeds City Council acquired the parkland from the Maude family. The cafe was housed in an old row of six cottages known locally as Top of the Wood. It still retained its original range and fireplace when it finally closed in November 1997 despite a 500-strong petition to save it.

Golden Acre Park at Bramhope was home to a fun-filled theme park based on New York’s famous Coney Island during six years in the 1930s. It boasted hydroplanes, a miniature railway, motorboat circuit and even a monorail, giving it the atmosphere of a Butlin's holiday camp.

3. Theme park at Golden Acre

Golden Acre Park at Bramhope was home to a fun-filled theme park based on New York's famous Coney Island during six years in the 1930s. It boasted hydroplanes, a miniature railway, motorboat circuit and even a monorail, giving it the atmosphere of a Butlin's holiday camp.

The open air swimming pool at Roundhay Park was at the southern tip of Waterloo Lake, near the dam, and opened in June 1907. By the 1950s and 1960s, it attracted around 100,000 visitors every summer. The pool's usage declined again, and by the late 1980s it had shut and the area was later cleared.

4. Roundhay Park open air swimming pool

The open air swimming pool at Roundhay Park was at the southern tip of Waterloo Lake, near the dam, and opened in June 1907. By the 1950s and 1960s, it attracted around 100,000 visitors every summer. The pool's usage declined again, and by the late 1980s it had shut and the area was later cleared.

Do you remember the big wooden snake in the Bond Street Shopping Centre?

5. Big wooden snake

Do you remember the big wooden snake in the Bond Street Shopping Centre?

Remember this escalator - affectionately nicknamed The Smartie Tube - at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street?

6. Leeds Shopping Plaza escalator

Remember this escalator - affectionately nicknamed The Smartie Tube - at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street?

