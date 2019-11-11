Enjoy the fascinating contrast between Pudsey's pastand present.

11 'then and now' images of Pudsey

The history and heritage of Pudsey is celebrated in these 'then and now' images..

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 9:52 am

We have used 11 photos from around the west Leeds town down the years and paired with the same view today. The results provide a fascinating contrast between the past and the present. READ MORE: 33 never seen before photos of Pudsey through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook..

1. Pudsey then and now

A view of Pudsey Lowtown in 1979 and 2019.

2. Pudsey then and now

Pudsey House in 1976 and 2019.

3. Pudsey then and now

Pudsey Post Office in 1978 and now in 2019

4. Pudsey then and now

Pudsey town centre in 1981 and 2019.

