Iceland is offering a new online-only deal on Slimming World frozen ready meals – four for £14, with free delivery over £40.

From humble beginnings in the 1960s, Slimming World has become a national phenomenon, with more than 700,000 members heading out to group sessions in the UK each week, and members typically losing 1-2 pounds per week, it's a movement that has continued to blossom.

Slimming World has had a partnership with Iceland for around a decade, offering a range of frozen ready meals, sides, and soups, and the products are ideal for anyone counting their Syns.

From hearty lasagnes to light lunches, the Slimming World-branded range has been a popular feature in the supermarket's aisles throughout the partnership with prices ranging from £1.60 for a pack of tortillas, to over £6 for a teriyaki salmon meal.

However this month Iceland are offering some tasty deals on low Syn and Syn-free meals, with any four Slimming World ready meals for £14.

It's an online exclusive, so you won't find the deal in stores, and you need to be within the delivery range of your nearest store. You can find out if you're eligible by clicking here.

This can save £1.50 or more off every meal you pick, and if you fill your online basket with more than £40 of food, you won't have to pay for delivery. Even same day.

It's a great time to fill up the freezer, then, with delicious, healthy meals that can help you lose weight as part of a food optimisation plan.

Soups and sauces aren't included in the deals, and neither are the range of HiFi bars, but there's a huge range of ready meals.

To find out more about Slimming World, click here. To browse the selection of Slimming World ready meals, click here.