Best Ninja Black Friday deals

You’re in luck if you are a fan of a good kitchen gadget, Ninja devices are some of the best around - and for a limited time you can get them at great discounted prices.

It is a kitchen appliance brand that promise to help us to deliver tasty sweet and savoury meals, snacks and treats in the comfort of our own home.

There are various Ninja products that help us to achieve this; giving us a whole number of cooking functions – fry, steam, bake, grill and more.

What Ninja products are available in the Black Friday sale?

There are various Ninja kitchen appliances discounted in the Black Friday sale - and you can get your hands on them right now.

There’s a new limited edition range of gadgets, which all come in a gorgeous blue colour. Shoppers can get up to £70 off these products, along with some free accessories.

There’s also a price guarantee that the prices of these exclusive products won’t change on Black Friday, so you can be assured that if you buy now you will get the best price.

You can also get up to £50 off other Ninja kitchen gadgets.

We recommend that you buy soon if you want to cook with a new Ninja tool this Christmas, as the deals will only be available as long as stocks last.

We’ve rounded up the best Ninja Kitchen deals below.

You can also get Ninja kitchen gadgets from third party stockists, such as Currys and Amazon, which are also offering some top deals.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual discount shopping day which takes place on the last Friday of November. This year, it’s on November 26.

Every year, top brands and retailers slash the price of their most wanted items across a range of departments including technology, homeware, clothing and toys.

As it comes around one month before Christmas, for many it marks the start of their festive shopping as it’s the chance to get the best items at the best prices.

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer. Was £249.99, now £179.99. Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer £179.99 Exclusive model 4.5/5 This exclusive model features a stylish blue finish plus a set of skewers, a roasting rack and a handy apron. The large capacity grill precisely cooks all types of food - from chicken to halloumi skewers - with perfect results and six cooking functions – air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and grill. Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor. Was £199.99, now £129.99. Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor £129.99 Multi-functional device 4.5/5 This appliance is three-in-one, which makes it fantastic value for money. Create anything from dips to drinks and desserts with this 3-in-1 food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. This particular device has an exclusive blue finish too. It has a powerful 1200W motor with many interchangeable food preparation attachments and stainless-steel blades which easily chop, mix, puree, slice and blend a variety of ingredients. Inspiration is included with a recipe guide in the box and a useful apron too. Buy now

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer. Was £249.99, now £179.99. Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer £179.99 Multi-cooking function 5/5 This fabulous airfryer has two cooking sections, making mealtimes a breeze. You could even cook your main meal in one section and your dessert is the other. There are 6 ways to cook in an airfryer – max crisp, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and air fry. With 2 independent cooking zones, you can sync and match cooking programs, times and temperatures across both drawers to make sure everything you’re cooking is ready at the same time. This exclusive blue appliance comes with free multi-layer racks and an apron. Buy now

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker. Was £249.99, now £179.99. Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker £179.99 Feed the whole family 5/5 With an incredible 9 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the exclusive blue multi-cooker makes it quick and easy to cook a range of delicious foods. In the one pot you can pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, bake/roast, sear/sauté, grill, yoghurt and dehydrate foods. A free roasting sling, silicone mitts and an apron are included. Buy now

Ninja Ice Cream Maker. Was £199.99, now £179.99. Ninja Ice Cream Maker £179.99 Sweet treat maker 4/5 Create your own delicious homemade treats, exactly as you like them with this ice cream maker. You can easily make your own flavours of treats; your favourite chocolate or sweets can quickly be made in to ice-cream - let your imagination run wild! Enjoy indulgent ice cream, creamy gelato, luxurious milkshakes, soft fruit sorbets, frozen yoghurt, guilt-free smoothie bowls and more. Buy now

Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker with Smart Cook System. Was £299.99, now £249.99. Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker with Smart Cook System £249.99 Multi-cooking function 4/5 Choose one of 15 cooking functions, including pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, grill and 5 innovative combi-steam mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. The digital cooking probe precisely monitors the food temperature as it cooks, so you don’t have to – so you can enjoy perfectly cooked meat and fish, exactly as you like it, every time. Buy now

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1. Was £169.99, now £149.99. Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 £149.99 Perfect blending 4.5/5 This is three revolutionary appliances in one, so with this wonderful gadget its time to rethink what a blender can do. Perfect for creating smoothies and sauces, you can also chop, mix and puree ingredients in the power nutri jug – so you could make everything from bread to homemade salsa. Blend silky smoothies, milkshakes, cocktails, light dips and dressings in the power nutri cup and add the lid to take a drink on-the-go. Or, create luxuriously thick butters, pâté and frozen yoghurt in the power nutri bowl. Buy now