Oodie has launched a colourful new pyjama collection – and there’s a limited-time offer to get 20% off when you buy two items.

The Oodie took the world by storm after it launched its hybrid hooded-blanket range. We never knew we needed it until we tried it. The Oodie is one of the comfiest wearable blankets around and revolutionised the blanket.

Now the brand has gone one better and launched a new collection of colourful pyjamas, featuring both warming and cooling sets designed to regulate your temperature while you sleep — and right now there’s an exclusive buy two, get 20% off offer running until the end of April.

The cooling range is designed for hot sleepers and warm weather and made from an ultra-breathable modal blend. The warming range is for those people who love a snug sleep. It’s made from a brushed bamboo blend to help regulate your temperature through the night.

The new Oodie Pyjama collection has a range of mix and match prints with five different designs to choose from including:

Cloud – inspired by their best-selling Oodie™ Original .

. Heart Candy – playful and sweet, adding a pop of fun to your nights.

Tie Dye – a vibrant, carefree classic.

Ditsy – a chic black design with tiny pops of colour.

Checker – a gorgeous purple check that stands out in any wardrobe.

The Oodie pyjamas are available in different styles to perfectly suit your style. You can choose short-sleeve pyjama tops from £35 or long-sleeve pyjama tops from £39, as well as pyjama shorts for £35 or pyjama pants for £39.

Some pants also feature a contrasting waistband, adding a touch of style to your sleepwear. This collection allows you to create the perfect cosy look, whether you're relaxing for the evening or lounging throughout the day.

Whether you’re curling up on the sofa or lounging on a lazy weekend morning, this collection is all about ultimate comfort — and now is the perfect time to stock up. Until the end of April, you can mix and match any two items from the new pyjama range and get 20% off when shopping through the official Oodie website.

Get ready to feel comfort like you've never felt before.

