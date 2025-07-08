There has never been a cheaper way to buy Ninja knives | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ninja knife sets are up to 59% off for Amazon Prime Day, including the six steak knives set at just £36.99 and huge savings on self-sharpening knife blocks. Stock varies by colour, so check listings carefully.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninja's knife sets are often a surprise best-seller during Amazon's Prime Day sales, and there's a chance that could happen again, because there are some amazing deals from today.

The biggest saving is on a set of six steak knives. They're usually £89.99, but with a 59% saving, the set can be had for £36.99.

They're at their best when used with Ninja's popular Foodi StaySharp range of self-sharpening knife blocks, and they're really not cheap. The posh 14-piece set costs £249.99 usually - although, remarkably, it's down to £159.99 for Prime Day.

Look out for tasty deals on knife block sets too | Amazon

There are other knife block savings to be had, too. The six-piece knife block set is down to £119.99 from £179.99, and the five-piece block set is £109.99 from £169.99.

The blocks have a self-sharpening system, and an extra sharpener - perfect for your bargain steak knives.

Just be careful choosing colour options, if you do choose to buy a set, because the prices vary and the discounts only apply to certain variations.

National World Why the Apple Mac mini M4 is the smartest desktop upgrade you can make right now £ 499.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance. Shop the Apple Mac mini M4 now on Amazon for £499

Shark Save 42% on the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum this Prime Day £ 229.99 Buy now Buy now Shark vacuums are known for power, reliability and pet-hair-busting performance — but they don’t come cheap. That’s why this Prime Day deal on the Stratos IZ402UKTSB is unmissable. Usually £400, it’s now just £229.99. With Flexology, anti hair-wrap and CleanSense tech, it’s a powerful cordless that easily converts to handheld. But hurry — this 42% saving ends Friday. Buy the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum for £229.99 on Amazon before Friday