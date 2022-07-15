We all love the hot weather (well, most of us) - but one thing we don’t love is trying to sleep in it!

Uncomfortable hot weather can lead to tossing, turning, and plenty of lost sleep – while shorter summer nights mean the body has fewer natural cues to switch off.

Thankfully, Silentnight’s top sleeping expert, Hannah Shore, has put together a list of five ways to help you get some much needed shut-eye on a sweaty night.

On the matter, Hannah said: “Sleeping in the heat can be a real nightmare, we are constantly throwing off the duvet, twisting and turning and trying to find the “cool” side of the pillow, all of which affects the quality of the sleep we get.”

How can I get a good night’s sleep in a heatwave?

First of all, Hannah advises that you sleep with a thin duvet, as opposed to a thick, cushion one that will retain heat. A simple blanket or sheet may be enough on a particularly warm night.

Furthermore, you should also make sure that your duvet is made from breathable fibres - just to make sure the heat doesn’t get trapped under there with you!

You could also purchase a mattress that regulates body temperature, should you be able to afford one - they’re incredibly useful at this time of year.

To keep the heat out during the day, it’s a good idea to keep the curtains and blinds closed when you can. This will restrict the amount of sunlight that enters the room - thus, making it somewhat cooler.