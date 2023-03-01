If you have one of these surnames you could be in the line to inherit a fortune as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Leeds. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

The Treasury has released a list of all of the unclaimed estates in Leeds

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Leeds

Arnold

Atha

Avalon

Browne

Bryll

Burnham

Burton

Butler

Carrier

Carter

Catton

Chapman

Clarke

Clifford

Crawley

Curtis

Czepello

Czyz

Davies

Davis

Devlin

Dickinson

Garnett

Gilmore

Gilmour

Gilroy

Goodwin

Hamill

Ingledew

Isaacs

Jackson

Jackson-Ward

James

Jones

Lofthouse

Lonsborough

Love

Mackie

Majczak

Mann

McBride

McDermott

McKean

McLaren

Miskiw

Moore

Morris

Mullan

Murphy

Murray

O’Brien

O’Shea

O’Sullivan

Podola

Pylypenko

Quinn

Raudsepp

Rhodes

Rooney

Routledge

Samuel

Sheriden

Singh

Smith

Voulgaris

Vukotic

Walton

Whelan

Wilcox

Williams

Winfield