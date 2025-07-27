Twenty-five pictures from Leeds' first Ironman competition at Roundhay Park

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Thousands of competitors and spectators made their way to Roundhay Park today as Leeds’ first ever Ironman competition got underway.

Despite the early inclement weather, the gruelling all-day event has proved hugely popular with spectators lining the banks of Waterloo Lake and the cycle and running routes.

The race began at 6am with swimmers taking to the lake for two loops totalling 2.4 miles.

From there they climbed out of the water onto their saddles for a leg-burning 112-mile three-loop court on their bikes, before running a strength-sapping four-loop spectator-friendly course over 26 miles - marathon length.

Still ongoing, it is expected to continue for up to 17 hours.

Keep up to date latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Ironman and triathlon events have seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly in West Yorkshire thanks to the home-grown success of Leeds-born brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, who dominated the sportin the 2010s and picked up numerous Olympic medals and world championship titles.

And due to its predicted popularity, roads were closed all around Roundhay Park today to accommodate the route and the sheer volume of spectators.

The run from the swimming

1. Roundhay Ironman Competition

The run from the swimming | Steve Riding

Diving for victory as the swimmers start off.

2. Roundhay Ironman Competition

Diving for victory as the swimmers start off. | Steve Riding

Waiting to start the swimming.

3. Roundhay Ironman Competition

Waiting to start the swimming. | Steve Riding

The contestants waiting to get into the water.

4. Roundhay Ironman Competition

The contestants waiting to get into the water. | Steve Riding

The run from the swimming.

5. Roundhay Ironman Competition

The run from the swimming. | Steve Riding

Ben Douglas completes the swim.

6. Roundhay Ironman Competition

Ben Douglas completes the swim. | Steve Riding

