Big-brand gadgets, homeware and accessories among the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far. | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve been tracking the lightning deals since launch and picked out the smartest bargains you can grab right now — from big-brand gadgets to home essentials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the early bargains are already proving bigger and better than expected. We’ve been scouring the site since the first lightning deals dropped and can confidently say this is shaping up to be one of the strongest sales in years — with huge savings on big-name brands and everyday essentials alike. From must-have gadgets to home upgrades you’ll actually use, the discounts are coming thick and fast.

We know how fast these deals can change, which is why we’ll be updating this guide throughout Prime Day with the latest, most worthwhile finds. Every product below comes with our quick take on why it’s worth your money — no filler, just the best value we’ve seen so far.

If you’re the kind of shopper who loves to strike while the price is low, bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’re keeping tabs on the biggest price drops as they happen — so you can skip the scrolling and go straight to the smart buys.

National World Why the Apple Mac mini M4 is the smartest desktop upgrade you can make right now £ 499.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance. Shop the Apple Mac mini M4 now on Amazon for £499

Olaplex Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector jumbo bottle slashed to £37.66 in rare Prime Day deal £ 37.66 Buy now Buy now If your hair is feeling fried, brittle, or just lifeless, this is the Prime Day deal you need. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml is down to just £37.66 — that’s 33% off the usual £56 price. With salon-sized value and its cult-favourite bond-repairing formula, this treatment actually fixes damage rather than just hiding it. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this rarely-discounted hero product. Shop the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml on Amazon now for £37.66

Shark Save 42% on the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum this Prime Day £ 229.99 Buy now Buy now Shark vacuums are known for power, reliability and pet-hair-busting performance — but they don’t come cheap. That’s why this Prime Day deal on the Stratos IZ402UKTSB is unmissable. Usually £400, it’s now just £229.99. With Flexology, anti hair-wrap and CleanSense tech, it’s a powerful cordless that easily converts to handheld. But hurry — this 42% saving ends Friday. Buy the Shark Stratos cordless stick vacuum for £229.99 on Amazon before Friday