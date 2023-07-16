The Wimbledon men’s final is here, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcatraz going head to head for the coveted trophy. The final comes after Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s Wimbledon final for the first time on Saturday (July 15) following a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.

Djokovic is hoping to win the event for the eighth time as well as his 24th grand slam in today’s match on Centre Court. The tennis ace beat Jannik Sinner in the semi-final after he was penalised by umpire Richard Haigh for causing a "hindrance" by shouting too loudly during the game.

Carlos Alcaraz also won his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev. The Spanish tennis star made his way through to the final with a 6-6-6 victory.

Each year,tennis fans flock to ticketing sites in a bid to get the chance to see tennis royalty on Centre Court. But how can you get tickets to next year’s Wimbledon? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2024 and how to register

Novak Djokovik will compete against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final

Tickets are not yet available for Wimbledon 2024. However, fans can now sign up to MyWimbledon for more information if they wish to attend the event next year, which will take place between July 1 and July 14.

The Wimbledon Public Ballot will return in September 2023 and tennis fans will be able to register their interest on the Wimbledon website. Those who have signed up will find out whether they’ve secured tickets around October 2023.

The Wimbledon website reads: "All applications are entered into a draw and successful applicants are chosen at random. Entering the ballot does not mean you are guaranteed tickets and it is also not possible to request tickets for specific days or courts."

How much are Wimbledon tickets?

Centre Court tickets for Wimbledon range in price and are cheaper earlier on in the tournament. The 2023 Centre Court tickets were priced at £80 for the first two days of the championships, rising every two days up to £255. Tickets for the back six rows are priced slightly lower.

On the first day of the 202 championships, No.1 Court tickets started at £75 on the first day and rose to £170 half way through the second week. The prices then dropped to £80 and £45. The back six rows are also priced lower.