Top tips for keeping your eyes infection-free

Halloween is just around the (spooky, dark) corner and for many people it’s a chance to celebrate by dressing up as ghouls, ghosts, witches and vampires.

Leading eye health care experts are warning there may be an extra fright in store. This is because novelty contact lenses and out-of-date eye make-up used as part of elaborate costumes could result in a trick for the eyes rather than a treat.

While fake, coloured or patterned contact lenses may elevate an outfit, Optegra Eye Health Care warns that they could seriously damage the surface of the eye, causing permanent damage.

And using out-of-date make-up from last year, which may be full of bacteria, could lead to a serious eye infection.

Optegra ophthalmic surgeon Mr Amir Hamid

Mr. Amir Hamid, Medical Director at Optegra, said: “It is concerning that teenagers and young adults are putting their eyes at risk. For the sake of changing their pupil colour or adding to the gore and horror of their Halloween make-up look, they are risking infection and damage to the surface of the eye.

“We warn against anyone using these cosmetic contact lenses. They can cause serious sight-threatening infections. There is also a risk of scratching the surface of the eye when putting them in and removing them, especially for those who are not used to wearing contacts.

“When medical contact lenses are prescribed, the optician will carefully select the lens material best suited to your eyes, dependent on a variety of factors including thickness of your cornea and levels of dryness. Cosmetic lenses don’t take any of this into account and can have a damaging effect even within hours.”

There are still plenty of dressing-up options which will make Halloween this year memorable for all the right reasons, including wigs, fangs and fake blood.

Be ghoulish rather than foolish by following Optegra’s five fancy-dress tips:

· Avoid buying cheap contact lenses and make-up online

· If you do decide to wear novelty contact lenses, take them out as soon as possible and always before going to sleep

· Never share contact lenses or make-up with others

· Thoroughly remove eye make-up before going to bed, especially eye liner and mascara

· If you notice any eye symptoms such as redness, irritation or blurry vision, you should see your optician as soon as possible for advice

