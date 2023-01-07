News you can trust since 1890
Top 50 gastropubs 2023: Estrella Damm announces this year’s list of the best pubs to dine at in the UK

Estrella Damm has announced its top 50 gastropubs for 2023 - read on to discover this year’s best pubs to dine at in the UK

By Daniel Mcneil
8 hours ago - 1 min read

Estrella Damm has announced their top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2023. This year will be the 14th list released by the popular lager.

Originating from Barcelona, Estrella Damm is the oldest beer brand in Spain and also the most popular. According to YouGov, Estrella is the 37th most popular beer and cider brand in the UK, just ahead of BudLight, and just behind dark fruits.

This year sees five new entries in their annual top 50, with three gastropubs re-entering from previous years. And all is not lost for  hopefuls who didn’t make it onto the list as they may still feature in the additional One to Watch award.

The term gastropub was first coined back in the 90s. It refers to establishments specialising in serving high quality food, much like a restaurant, while still retaining the atmosphere of a good old British boozer.

The current number one is The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge. On the official website, they describe it as “winsome, warm and witty and loved by many”. The upmarket public house is one of four East Anglian pubs to feature on this year’s list.

Top 50 Gastropubs publisher, Chris Lowe, said: “After a tough few years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”

Top 50 gastropubs in the UK 2023

In alphabetical order only, these are the top 50 gastropubs in the UK.

The Unruly Pig
  1. Canton Arms, London
  2. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell
  3. Heft, High Newton
  4. Parkers Arms, Newton-In-Bowland
  5. Pyne Arms, Barnstaple
  6. Royal Oak , Whatcote
  7. Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh
  8. Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
  9. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
  10. The Baring, London
  11. The Beehive, Great Waltham
  12. The Bell Inn, Langford
  13. The Black Bear Inn, Usk
  14. The Black Bull , Sedbergh
  15. The Black Swan, Ravenstondale
  16. The Broad Chare, Newcastle
  17. The Bull & Last, London
  18. The Butchers Arms, Hepworth
  19. The Cadeleigh Arms   Tiverton
  20. The Coach, Marlow
  21. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock
  22. The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton
  23. The Dog at Wingham, Canterbury
  24. The Duck Inn, Stanhoe
  25. The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne
  26. The Eagle, London
  27. The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon
  28. The Fordwich Arms, Kent
  29. The French House, London
  30. The Guinea Grill, London
  31. The Gunton Arms, Norwich
  32. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
  33. The Hardwick, Abergavenny
  34. The Harwood Arms, Fulham
  35. The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells
  36. The Loch and The Tyne, Old Windsor
  37. The Longs Arms, South Wraxall
  38. The Mariners, Rock
  39. The Masons Arms, Knowstone
  40. The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
  41. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
  42. The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
  43. The Rat Inn, Anick
  44. The Red Lion and Sun, London
  45. The Sportsman, Seasalter
  46. The Swan, Bampton
  47. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
  48. The White Horse, Brancaster
  49. The White Swan at Fence, Fence
  50. Woods, Dulverton
