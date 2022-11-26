It’s almost that time of year again when, like it or not, Spotify will reveal our musical preferences through its annual Spotify Wrapped . So, whether you’ve been binge listening to Taylor Swift, have had a certain album on repeat for the past 12 months or filled your playlists with retro tunes, it’s all going to be laid bare in the next few days.

Spotify Wrapped analyses your listening habits, your top songs and artists as well as the minutes you spent listening to the same tracks on repeat, looking back across the past year. To quote Spotify , it is like “ a deep dive into music and podcasts that defined your 2022.”

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), it shows your genre-listening habits, five most-streamed artists, top music moods, and provides a blended playlist of your 100 favourite songs for the year.

Users of Spotify are eager to learn when Spotify Wrapped 2022 will be available and when they will receive this annual summary of their listening habits and statistics. Here’s what we know about this year’s release.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 release date

Spotify Wrapped is based on user listening behaviours between January 1 and October 31, and now that November is drawing to a close, it is rumoured Wrapped is mere days away, set for release in early December. Spotify has yet to confirm the exact date but it has been teasing followers on its social media pages so it could be any day now.

While the streaming site is presently keeping Wrapped’s release "under wraps," we predict it to happen in the first week of December, as it did in 2021 on December 1, 2020 on December 2, and 2019 on December 5.

Earlier this week, the Twitter page teased the release date once again, along with a GIF of Lizzo’s hit song ‘About Damn Time’, with a caption: “Turn up the music…it’s almost about damn time for #SpotifyWrapped.”

One excited user replied: "I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been checking Spotify, Instagram, Google and Twitter every 20 minutes. Stop teasing us and release it or just tell us when it officially drops I physically can’t take it anymore I think I might die".

How do I get Spotify Wrapped 2022?

Users will be able to see their listening history on the app once Spotify Wrapped is released. An immersive analytics display and a slideshow highlighting the year in music is included, which can be shared on social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Every year, Spotify Wrapped features are updated and improved, so customers can expect their 2022 data to be shown even more dazzlingly than the previous year. To ensure you receive your Spotify Wrapped 2022 when it becomes available, make sure your smartphone is running the most recent version of the Spotify app with all the latest updates.