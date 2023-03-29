The Queen Consort is said to be “deeply saddened” by the news of entertainer Paul O’Grady’s death. The pair shared a close relationship through their love for dogs.

Last year, the pair filmed a Christmas special of Mr O’Grady’s ‘For The Love Of Dogs’ programme. This included the Queen Consort hosting a garden party to mark the 160th anniversary of Battersea Dogs and Cats home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Grady has often spoken in the past about the Queen Consort, describing her as a “lovely lady who’s passionate about dogs”.

According to the Mirror, Mr O’Grady once said: “There was a competition to see who’s dog would run straight to their owner ignoring the food, squeaky toys etc put in their way.The Duchess’s dog ran straight to her, ignoring the temptation put in her way whilst Sausage headed straight for the press and photographers not a bit interested in the competition.”

The official Twitter page of the Royal Family posted a special tribute to Mr O’Grady. They wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad