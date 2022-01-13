Learn video techniques and get crafty

Honeycomb Heart card project

Getting to the art of the matter

Following a long and successful career, Barry Freestone and Alan Gear are both now semi-retired but have various projects they are still involved with.

Barry produces videos for the website, teaches video production and, with Alan, works on a number of community-based projects.

In Alan’s case, he enjoys producing bespoke 3D pictures and digital art. He is also heavily involved in community projects in Perth as well as designing downloads for their website.

About Alan and Barry - this is a short overview of who we are and our history - this will help readers make a connection - to give the projects a personality.

HEART HONEYCOMB CARD AND BOX

There are over 16,000 known species of bees but the one we know is the honey bee.

They are an essential part of the eco system – they feed on nectar and pollen and in so doing promote the flowers which is essential to our lives and gives us honey. They are our friends and we need to do all we can to protect them.

You will get a Bee design set to be as creative as you like. We have provided two demonstration videos to inspire you – a heart honeycomb card and a box. These would be perfect to use on Valentine’s Day or any time of the year, so enjoy.

Bee crafty

Bee creative

Bee kind

Bee happy

All of our videos can be found on our youtube channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/AlanBarry as well as our website www.alanandbarry.co.uk

HONEYCOMB HEART CARD PROJECT

We are going to show you how to use this paper download set to make two projects.

The designs are a heart card and a box based on the stained glass effect honeycomb and bees. Make sure you watch the demonstration videos.

STEP 1

Step one of card project

Take an A4 sheet of card and place in front of you in landscape.

Now taking a ruler mark 4 even sections. Then fold the left and right to the middle so that they meet. This will give you two outer flaps that will meet exactly in the centre and when open will reveal the centre of the card.

STEP 2

Step two of card project

Now using the backing sheet cut out panels to fit on the card inside and out if you wish and just stick them into position.

STEP 3

Step three of card project

Next print out The Honeycomb Hearts – you will want the main sheet and its mirror image so you can stick back to back.

STEP 4

Step four of card project

Using a light box or just hold it up to a window position the hearts back to back and taking a little glue on the white area stick together.

This will keep the hearts together when you cut them out.

STEP 5

Step five of card project

Now you can make the hearts to use as the flaps to open the card.

Take a ruler and score down the middle of the heart so it will fold well. Now stick both hearts together on one side - this will make more sense if you watch the video.

STEP 6

Step six of card project

Now stick the open sides on each side of the card flaps making sure the two sides of the hearts come together and line up well.

STEP 7

Step seven of card project

Next take the bees and stick either side of the heart (see video)

STEP 8

Step eight of card project

Now we have given you a few sentiments to use as you wish - Bee My Love - and now you have a finished card to give to anyone you like.

BEE BOX PROJECT

STEP 1

Bee Box project step one

You will need to print off the box template onto thin paper - photocopy paper is fine.

STEP 2

Bee Box project step two

Next cut out the design roughly, place on to your chosen background paper or card holding the design in place with some masking tape.

You can print out a piece of paper and stick it to the card to make your box more rigid.Next where the dotted lines are on the design take a ruler and embossing tool and score the lines then cut the shape out.

If you don't have an embossing tool you can use an empty ball point pen or a narrow blunt knitting needle.

STEP 3

Bee Box project step three

Now you will find it easy to fold.

STEP 4

Bee Box project step four

You only need to stick one flap to hold the box together - Now just fold together creating the box.

STEP 5

Bee Box project step five