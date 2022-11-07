The full release of Football Manager 2023 is finally upon us. The full release comes almost three weeks after the beta version of the game was made available, allowing users to play the game but report bugs if they encountered any.

The beta release of the game has been one of the most successful ever experienced by game creators, Sports Interactive. On Tuesday, November 1 Miles Jacobson, the director of Football Manager revealed that 10 million matches have been played since the beta was released on October 20.

Despite the roaring success of the beta launch, the full game will not be available on the PlayStation on November 8 as originally planned. No other platforms have been affected.

Jacobson said: “We’re devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address.

“It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game which a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can."

When is the full release of Football Manager 2023?

Football Manager 2023 is set to be released on Tuesday, November 8 2022. The full release comes 19 days after the beta was released, allowing players to play the new game.

A release date for the PlayStation platform has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I buy Football Manager 2023?

The most popular and common place to purchase Football Manager 2023 is Steam . Steam can be downloaded onto laptops, computers and more and is a place to purchase multiple games. On Steam, Football Manager 2023 currently costs £35.99.

Another place to purchase Football Manager 2023 on the PC is CDKeys . If you purchase the game off of this website, it will cost you £32.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GAME are also taking pre-orders, just one day before the game releases. To preorder from GAME, it will cost you £44.99.