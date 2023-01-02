Fans of Netflix period drama Bridgerton might be interested to learn a townhouse in Bath’s Royal Crescent - as seen on screen - has hit the market, but you’ll need a sizable bank account to consider a house move to this property.

The Royal Crescent has gained popularity since it was featured in the hit series - with one scene-setting picture showing messengers bringing Lady Whistledown’s most recent scandal sheet. In series one, episode four, it serves as the location for an exhilarating horseback ride to a duel.

The eight-bedroom dream home, which is listed as Grade I, is now available, and ready to recreate Bridgerton in your own vision. With the property’s location being at the same end of the Royal Crescent as the London mansion of the Featheringtons, there is even more reason to own it.

According to property portal Rightmove , the Number 26 unit boasts an “enviable position on the quieter end of the crescent with an impressive aspect and views of the imposing curve”.

It said: “At present, the property is divided into six self-contained flats, but with appropriate planning, presents a fantastic opportunity for renovation and conversion back to a single family home.”

For the time being, the flat at the front is reached via steps to the front leading to a large courtyard space. There are storage vaults accessed from the courtyard and the flat at the rear is accessed via the ground floor hallway and also has access directly to the rear garden.

Breathtaking views

Passing through the ground floor door there is a wide entrance hall. The staircase with mahogany handrail rises to the upper floors.

On the first floor there is a one bedroom flat that currently holds the main drawing room, this space is of particular note as it benefits from impressive ceiling heights, original cornicing, fireplace and floorboards. There are three tall, sash windows with deep sills from which to sit and take in the breathtaking views across the iconic Royal Crescent lawn, gardens, city and country-side beyond.

On the second floor there is a two bedroom flat and on the top floor there is a further two bedroom flat. Each flat has its own bathroom and kitchen with the top floor flat having a separate WC and bathroom.

Meanwhile, the Mews house is situated to the rear and is accessed from Crescent Lane. This additional space offers further flexibility and opportunity for renovation, potential uses could be as a self-contained house or as ancillary accommodation to the main property.

The large garden is accessible from both the ground and lower ground floor, with a sunken flagstone courtyard area at the lower ground level and provides through-access from the house to the garaging spaces for three cars.

The Royal Crescent in Bath

The house also benefits from access to the privately maintained lawn area to the front of the property which has residents right of use and is separated from the public space via railings and the ha-ha - a ditch providing a barrier to the residents-only lawn.