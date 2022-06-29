We will be uploading new challenges to the website every day so hopefully you will always find one to enjoy - including crosswords, cryptic crosswords, sudoku and word wheels.

You can also look through the puzzles from the previous two weeks to see if there is one you missed.

Our puzzles are meant to be tricky - so congratulations to anyone who managed to complete them!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the answers to the latest Yorkshire Evening Post daily crossword puzzles.

To access all of your favourite puzzles online and help to support local journalism in Leeds and across the local area, subscribe here.

If you haven’t already, make sure you also sign up for our daily newsletter so you can keep up to date with the latest news from our city.

ANSWERS BELOW - both quick crossword and cryptic crossword

28/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 7 Repair; 8 Stitch; 10 Mineral; 11 Pulse; 12 Crew; 13 Byres; 17 Sight; 18 Tent; 22 Hated; 23 Noisome; 24 Second; 25 Menial. Down: 1 Grimace; 2 Spinner; 3 Fibre; 4 Staples; 5 Still; 6 Sheet; 9 Plaything; 14 Winding; 15 Deposit; 16 Steeple; 19 Chase; 20 Stock; 21 Lines.

Quick: Across: 7 Exempt; 8 Covert; 10 Elector; 11 Verse; 12 Shut; 13 Short; 17 Crash; 18 Lean; 22 Dress; 23 Requite; 24 Ravage; 25 Pieces. Down: 1 Reverse; 2 Revenue; 3 Spite; 4 Convert; 5 Heart; 6 Steer; 9 Orchestra; 14 Presage; 15 Bewitch; 16 Intense; 19 Adore; 20 Heavy; 21 Equip.

27/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 1 Relic; 4 Bottles; 8 Made man; 9 Rogue; 10 Need; 11 Medicine; 13 Pomp; 14 Luce; 16 Elephant; 17 Self; 20 Agent; 21 Mandate; 22 Stencil; 23 Press. Down: 1 Roman numerals; 2 Lodge; 3 Camp; 4 Banker; 5 Terminus; 6 Lignite; 7 Scene-shifters; 12 Emphatic; 13 Precede; 15 Enamel; 18 Erase; 19 Snap.

Quick: Across: 1 Flood; 4 Decline; 8 Unclasp; 9 Level; 10 Torn; 11 Stealing; 13 Earl; 14 Else; 16 Slanders; 17 Main; 20 Evade; 21 Overdue; 22 Sweater; 23 Strut. Down: 1 Faultlessness; 2 Occur; 3 Dead; 4 Deputy; 5 Culpable; 6 Invoice; 7 Enlightenment; 12 Gradient; 13 Emanate; 15 Ardour; 18 Adder; 19 Less.

26/06/22

No crossword.

25/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 3 Oversight; 8 Live; 9 Firm going; 10 Normal; 11 Mavis; 14 Evens; 15 Cure; 16 Earth; 18 Ends; 20 Ample; 21 Sport; 24 Spared; 25 Matrimony; 26 Lean; 27 Prototype. Down: 1 Blunderer; 2 Overheads; 4 Veil; 5 Rumba; 6 Ironic; 7 Hint; 9 False; 11 Merit; 12 Supporter; 13 Defendant; 17 Harpy; 19 Spirit; 22 Remit; 23 Pair; 24 Snip.

Quick: Across: 3 Composure; 8 Etui; 9 Better off; 10 Seaman; 11 Shrub; 14 Ledge; 15 True; 16 Draws; 18 Sour; 20 Trade; 21 Teach; 24 Stream; 25 Arrogance; 26 Keen; 27 Determine. Down: 1 Senseless; 2 Out-and-out; 4 Omen; 5 Patch; 6 Sprout; 7 Rift; 9 Bared; 11 Smash; 12 Break even; 13 Never mind; 17 State; 19 Remote; 22 Claim; 23 Free; 24 Scan.

24/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 1 Back; 3 Courting; 8 Adam; 9 Half fare; 11 Drawing paper; 13 Seethe; 14 At will; 17 Crossword fan; 20 Academic; 21 Anti; 22 Detested; 23 Myth. Down: 1 Brandish; 2 Charade; 4 Orange; 5 Refractory; 6 Irate; 7 Glee; 10 Air hostess; 12 Blandish; 15 Infancy; 16 Awhile; 18 React; 19 Hand.

Quick: Across: 1 Mole; 3 Complete; 8 Rage; 9 Disorder; 11 Intermediary; 13 Garret; 14 Scribe; 17 Schoolmaster; 20 Honoured; 21 Crop; 22 Preceded; 23 Omit. Down: 1 Marriage; 2 Lighter; 4 Opined; 5 Provincial; 6 Elder; 7 Earn; 10 Irresolute; 12 Decrepit; 15 Interim; 16 Allege; 18 Canoe; 19 Whip.

23/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 1 Chiropodist; 9 Realist; 10 Clasp; 11 Bathe; 12 Furrier; 13 Impute; 15 Zealot; 18 Goodbye; 20 Plate; 22 Abuts; 23 Strange; 24 See eye to eye. Down: 2 Heart; 3 Raiment; 4 Put off; 5 Decor; 6 Spaniel; 7 Brobdingnag; 8 Spirit level; 14 Profuse; 16 Esparto; 17 Lessee; 19 Baste; 21 Annoy.

Quick: Across: 1 Contraption; 9 Amateur; 10 Theme; 11 Heeds; 12 Prevail; 13 Offend; 15 Cleric; 18 Abridge; 20 Odium; 22 Learn; 23 Erosion; 24 Necessitate. Down: 2 Orate; 3 Treason; 4 Abrupt; 5 Title; 6 Open air; 7 Fashionable; 8 Replacement; 14 Forsake; 16 Look-out; 17 Revels; 19 Dunce; 21 Idiot.

22/06/22DOUBLE CROSSWORD:Cryptic: Across: 1 Pleasure; 5 Ball; 9 Otic; 10 Ignorant; 11 Route; 12 Lattice; 13 Stock breeders; 18 Resented; 19 Saps; 20 Portend; 21 Turns; 22 Step; 23 Proceeds. Down: 2 Lets out; 3 Ascetic; 4 Regular reader; 6 Avarice; 7 Letters; 8 Loathe; 13 Stripes; 14 Observe; 15 Kennel; 16 Dispute; 17 Repined.