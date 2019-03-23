Youths drive off in double-decker... as driver calls police (a nostalgia story)

Dateline: March 1998: A bus driver watched in horror as his double-decker, packed with 74 pupils, was started up by rowdy teenagers and driven off.

The incident happened after the bus driver left the bus to ring police to complain about pupils repeatedly opening and closing emergency doors.

The incident was of concern because it came just weeks after the death 13-year-old Tanya Shand, from Gipton, who died after falling out of an emergency exit while the bus was moving.

Justin Davies, commercial director at West Riding Buses, said the company was dealing with numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour on a daily basis across West Yorkshire.

The bus driver was standing at a pay phone on the line to the police when he turned to see the break lights flash on and the bus begin to move - it stopped after hitting the kerb. Shortly afterwards, a group of youths were seen running from the vehicle.

Police later said the bus did not require a key to start it but added the driver had isolated the engine following the incident, which took place in the Rothwell area.