Youngsters show flower power during snowdrop-planting session in Leeds's Roundhay Park

Young volunteers got their hands dirty as they helped plant 2,000 snowdrops in Leeds's Roundhay Park.

The children who were busy digging in yesterday morning are members of a new group called the Little Friends of Roundhay Park.

The snowdrop-planting work in Roundhay Park.

It has been founded following the success of a Friends of Roundhay Park campaign - led by five local mums - that saw more than £150,000 raised for a revamp of Roundhay's lakeside playground.

Petra Smith, who was one of the mums involved with the playground fundraising and has helped set up the new group, said: "In spite of the weather it was an amazing turnout.

"We proved that many little hands do indeed make light work, completing the considerable task of planting 2,000 snowdrops in record time and having some fun in the process."

The Little Friends of Roundhay Park group is now planning a busy programme of events, including litter-picking sessions, craft activities and a large-scale picnic party.

For further information about the group, e-mail littlefriends@forp.org.

The funds for Roundhay's new-look playground - which opened at the end of last year - were raised in just five months.