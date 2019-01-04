You Are Leeds posters appear around city as part of HSBC campaign

Posters celebrating the great things about Leeds have been provoking civic pride in people.

Leeds is one of just four cities to be chosen for local manifestos as part of the banks, 'We Are Not An Island' campaign.

The HSBC advert which has appeared around Leeds. Pic credit: Arianne Donoghue

The campaign aims to remind people that despite Brexit, people in the UK are global citizens.

In Leeds the poster highlights Leeds United, the Otley Run, Harry Ramsden's, fish and chips, the Spice Girls, Olympic successes, Leeds Festival, the West Indian Carnival and the city's roots as a Mill Town.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: "The local manifestos were written by referencing people, places and achievements that originated from that location, in order to give the people there a sense of pride and demonstrate how they have contributed to the success of the UK and the wider world, for example the first motion picture film was shot in Leeds, hence the line “you gave film to the world.

Read more: The 22 Grade I listed buildings in Leeds

"The campaign aims to highlight HSBC UK’s open looking ethos and ongoing commitment to helping people, businesses and communities and to remind people that whatever the political climate, we are global citizens and part of something far, far bigger.

The poster has been put up around the city. Pic credit: Arianne Donoghue

"The campaign celebrates elements of British life that we know and love and that are indebted to the nation’s connections to the wider world, recognising that no matter what side of the political divide you fall on, we all thrive more as a result of these."

And the poster has prompted civic pride in Leeds, Arianne Donoghue tweeted and said: "I am enjoying HSBC's new ad campaign. Here's the Leeds ads on display at my bus stop this morning... Haven't felt this proud since golden postboxes started cropping up in 2012."

Sarah Myers shared a photo of the poster on Facebook and said: "I just wanted it shared because it offers pride in the city, regardless of politics or business."

Read more: The random facts you might not know about Leeds

Other cities with local manifestos are London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Sarah Mayall, head of campaigns, sponsorship and social media at HSBC UK said “We believe that the people, communities and businesses in the UK thrive most when connected and open. Our Global Citizen campaign is central to this, and with ‘We are not an island’ we are reinforcing our strong belief that we are part of something so much bigger”.