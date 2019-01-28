These are the best places to live in Yorkshire

Have your say

The 2019 Halifax Quality of Life Survey has recently been published, revealing the best places to live in the UK, including Yorkshire.

This survey looks at a mixture of factors, including health, crime rate, weather, employment, broadband speed, happiness and skills, in order to identify the best places to live in the UK.

The survey identified a list of the top UK local authority districts for quality of life in 2019, and a ranking of the top 50 UK areas for quality of life in 2019.

Richmondshire on top

Yorkshire features at various times in the 2019 Top 50 UK Areas for Quality of Life, with Richmondshire claiming the second spot and Hambleton and Ryedale taking fourth and eighth place respectively.

The idyllic North Yorkshire town of Harrogate ranks in at number 26, while Selby takes the last spot in the list.

For the top local authority districts, Richmondshire in Yorkshire was included in the list, alongside other areas in the UK, including South Oxfordshire, St Albans, Northumberland and Orkney.

The full top 50 areas for quality of life include:

1. Orkney, Scotland

2. Richmondshire, Yorkshire and the Humber

3. Rutland, East Midlands

4. Hambleton, Yorkshire and the Humber

5. Eden, North West

6. South Oxfordshire, South East

7. Cotswold, South West

8. Ryedale, Yorkshire and the Humber

9. St Albans, East of England

10. Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands

11. Vale of White Horse, South East

12. Waverley, South East

13. Hart, South East

14. East Hertfordshire, East of England

15. Westminster, London

16. Winchester, South East

17. Rushmoor, South East

18. Uttlesford, East of England

19. Wychavon, West Midlands

20. Harborough, East Midlands

21. South Cambridgeshire, East of England

22. Rushcliffe, East Midlands

23. Ribble Valley, North West

24. Surrey Heath, South East

25. Wokingham, South East

26. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber

27. Babergh, East of England

28. West Oxfordshire, South East

29. South Buckinghamshire, South East

30. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East

31. Warwick, West Midlands

32. Elmbridge, South East

33. Chichester, South East

34. Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands

35. Lichfield, West Midlands

36. Malvern Hills, West Midlands

37. Rochford, East of England

38. Chiltern, South East

39. Shetland, Scotland

40. Richmond-upon-Thames, London

41. West Berkshire, South East

42. Basingstoke and Deane, South East

43. South Hams, South West

44. Fareham, South East

45. St Edmundsbury, East of England

46. Wycombe, South East

47. Mid Suffolk, East of England

48. Monmouthshire, Wales

49. Daventry, East Midlands

50. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber