These are the best places to live in Yorkshire

The 2019 Halifax Quality of Life Survey has recently been published, revealing the best places to live in the UK, including Yorkshire.
This survey looks at a mixture of factors, including health, crime rate, weather, employment, broadband speed, happiness and skills, in order to identify the best places to live in the UK.
The survey identified a list of the top UK local authority districts for quality of life in 2019, and a ranking of the top 50 UK areas for quality of life in 2019.
Richmondshire on top
Yorkshire features at various times in the 2019 Top 50 UK Areas for Quality of Life, with Richmondshire claiming the second spot and Hambleton and Ryedale taking fourth and eighth place respectively.
The idyllic North Yorkshire town of Harrogate ranks in at number 26, while Selby takes the last spot in the list.
For the top local authority districts, Richmondshire in Yorkshire was included in the list, alongside other areas in the UK, including South Oxfordshire, St Albans, Northumberland and Orkney.
The full top 50 areas for quality of life include:
1. Orkney, Scotland
2. Richmondshire, Yorkshire and the Humber
3. Rutland, East Midlands
4. Hambleton, Yorkshire and the Humber
5. Eden, North West
6. South Oxfordshire, South East
7. Cotswold, South West
8. Ryedale, Yorkshire and the Humber
9. St Albans, East of England
10. Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands
11. Vale of White Horse, South East
12. Waverley, South East
13. Hart, South East
14. East Hertfordshire, East of England
15. Westminster, London
16. Winchester, South East
17. Rushmoor, South East
18. Uttlesford, East of England
19. Wychavon, West Midlands
20. Harborough, East Midlands
21. South Cambridgeshire, East of England
22. Rushcliffe, East Midlands
23. Ribble Valley, North West
24. Surrey Heath, South East
25. Wokingham, South East
26. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber
27. Babergh, East of England
28. West Oxfordshire, South East
29. South Buckinghamshire, South East
30. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East
31. Warwick, West Midlands
32. Elmbridge, South East
33. Chichester, South East
34. Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands
35. Lichfield, West Midlands
36. Malvern Hills, West Midlands
37. Rochford, East of England
38. Chiltern, South East
39. Shetland, Scotland
40. Richmond-upon-Thames, London
41. West Berkshire, South East
42. Basingstoke and Deane, South East
43. South Hams, South West
44. Fareham, South East
45. St Edmundsbury, East of England
46. Wycombe, South East
47. Mid Suffolk, East of England
48. Monmouthshire, Wales
49. Daventry, East Midlands
50. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber