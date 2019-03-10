The never seen before photos of Sheffield through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Sheffield has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. Circa 1940 A cooling tower near the smoking chimneys of a factory. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Circa 1965 A roundabout junction in Sheffield with a pedestrian concourse running beneath it. The site is known locally as 'the Hole in the Road' Getty Buy a Photo 3. 1972 Park Hill Flats in Sheffield are typical of the many high-rise tower blocks built in Sheffield in the 1960s. Getty Buy a Photo 4. November 1959 A worker cleaning new carving knife blades during the abrasive process that follows knife grinding at a Sheffield steel factory. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4