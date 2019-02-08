The never seen before photos of Scarborough through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Scarborough has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. Circa 1911 A view of Scarborough from the esplanade. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Circa 1913 Donkey rides on the sands. Getty Buy a Photo 3. June 1913 Holidaymakers on the North Beach. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Circa 1902 Scottish women gutting herrings at Scarborough harbour. Thousands of women travel from Scotland to Great Yarmouth to process the catch during the autumn herring season. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5