The 11 best hidden places to visit in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor Yorkshire has a wealth of gems to discover, from scenic waterfalls and peaceful walking trails to historic landmarks and attractions. These are 11 of the best hidden places to visit in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor. 1. Janets Foss - North Yorkshire Hidden away just off the road is Janets Foss. A beautiful waterfall with the perfect spot for swimming underneath the fall. Average rating 4.5/5. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. White Scar Cave - North Yorkshire Some nice formations and the battlefield cavern is very impressive. Guide was very knowledgeable and entertaining. Average rating 4.5/5. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail - North Yorkshire A wonderful walk and fantastic views of the waterfalls. Nice moorland in the middle as a contrast too. Average rating 4.5/5. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Aysgarth Edwardian Rock Garden - North Yorkshire "Once you open a surprise awaits you as flowers, plants, water features await as you wander between the rocks, difficult to describe this hidden gem, take a visit and be amazed." Average rating 4.5/5. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3