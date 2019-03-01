PICS: Rightmove

Stunning country house in Yorkshire Dales National Park goes on sale

This spectacular country house enjoys a tranquil setting, above the upper reaches of the River Aire and close to the spectacular landmarks of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Hanlith Hall at Kirkby Malham is located close to Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Malham Tarn as well as the picturesque Dales towns of Settle, Grassington and Skipton. It boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms and an indoor pool and has an asking price of £2,150,000. The property, which has a 17th century date stone, also has a large studio/potential apartment (subject to the appropriate consents). Set in more than 2.5 acres it has impressive gardens and stabling and is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley in Ilkley.

1. Hanlith Hall

Can you picture yourself enjoying a meal?

2. Dining Room

Can you picture yourself enjoying a meal?
The perfect place to enjoy a dip.

3. Integral indoor swimming pool

The perfect place to enjoy a dip.
Rewind and enjoy a game of billiards.

4. Entertaining room

Rewind and enjoy a game of billiards.
