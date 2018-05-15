See how these dumped Yorkshire puppies are making progress in RSPCA care

Three Cockapoo puppies dumped in Wetherby just over a week ago are doing well in RSPCA care.

The two females Olive, Emmy, and male Gus were found by a member of the public on a bridle track off Deerstone Ridge on Sunday May 6.

The three Cockapoo puppies were dumped in Wetherby.

Luckily, he managed to catch them and put them in his garden until an RSPCA officer could get there.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “As well as being very scared, these poor puppies were in a terrible physical state.

“They were thin and had extensive hair loss and scabby, reddened and sore skin. Tests have revealed they have sarcoptic mange.

“It seems very likely that they were dumped and that this was the reason why.”

The puppies were around eight weeks old when they were found, so are around nine weeks old now, which is the age at which breeders would usually look to rehome them.

“They were taken straight to a vets in Leeds where they were looked after for three days and are now in the care of the great staff at RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham & District branch animal centre,” said Inspector Walker.

“It’s an absolute joy to see them already looking so much better, running around and playing with each other, and generally behaving like puppies should.

“There is a long way to go before they will be ready for adoption, but the animal centre has already taken a number of calls from people interested in giving them a forever home so the future is definitely looking bright for them.”

Anyone with any information about who they belonged to, or who saw anything they think might help the RSPCA’s investigation, is asked to call the inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Walker.

He added: “Sarcoptic mange is a very contagious condition that causes a great deal of suffering to the dogs who get it and I am extremely concerned that the puppies’ mum could also have it, and any other dogs at the location too. If you can help me to find her, please get in touch.”