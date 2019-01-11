Police reveal 56-year-old man died of 'natural causes' after body found in Harrogate

Have your say

A 56-year-old man, whose body was discovered in the Bilton area of Harrogate, died of 'natural causes', according to police.

The 56-year-old man was found dead in a communal area of Woodfield Road, Harrogate on Wednesday, January 9.

A 51-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of drug offences have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers have confirmed that their arrests were not in connection with the man’s death.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We hope that this information reassures members of the local community who may have had concerns around the cause of the man’s death.”