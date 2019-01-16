Knife-wielding burglars threaten man inside his own home in North Yorkshire

Have your say

A man was left shaken after knife-wielding burglars threatened him inside his own home in North Yorkshire.

Two masked men entered the house on Wellesleys Mews, Richmond, and threatened the 61-year-old-man with a knife.

It took place at about 6.30am this morning (Wednesday, January 16).

The thieves left empty-handed and fled in the direction of Quaker Lane.

The man suffered small cuts to his finger and toe.

Both offenders were aged in their twenties, of slim build and wore black clothes and shoes.