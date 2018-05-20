Win £500 White Rose gift card for Father’s Day

IS YOUR dad the best in Leeds?

If so, we want to hear about him. The Yorkshire Evening Post is celebrating dads, step-dads, in-laws, and more this Father’s Day with the prize of a £500 White Rose Gift Card up for grabs.

For your chance to win the ultimate Father’s Day gift – valid at more than 120 shops and restaurants, including White Rose’s 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX – share your stories of why your dad deserves this accolade with us.

Tell us all about your dad in no more than 200 words and please include a picture of him or you and him together that we could use in the paper or online. We will select a winner for this great prize, but we will also feature a selection of the entries in the paper and online in the run-up to Father’s Day on June 17 to showcase the important job dads do.

We have teamed up with White Rose for this great competition. White Rose also has a host of sporting activities lined up for Father’s Day weekend on June 16 and 17. Give it your best goalie attempt with a lightning-fast batak machine, or work your way up the leaderboard in the footballer training challenge. Activities are free all weekend, just head to the Central Atrium to take part.

Hannah Thaxter, Yorkshire Evening Post Editor, encouraged everyone to send in their special stories. “This Father’s Day we really want to honour all the dads in Leeds and the role they play,” she said.

Send your entries to hannah.start@jpress.co.uk or Yorkshire Evening Post, Hannah Start, Father’s Day competition. No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE. Entries must be in by June 4 and under 16s need permission from a parent to guardian. Johnston Press terms and conditions apply.